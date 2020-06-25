On Thursday, County Judge Hal Richards announced three additional courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The previous week two employees working in facilities had confirmed positive tests; bringing the total to five known COVID-19 cases.
Those who were known to have direct contact with the five county employees were encouraged on Monday to be tested. Direct contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. The results of the testing are ongoing and the county doesn’t have any additional information at this time, according to the announcement.
Every person entering the Courthouse is offered a mask. Anyone who enters a building open to the public should wear a mask if they are unable to maintain six-foot social distancing.
Additionally, frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, use of hand sanitizer in the absence of hand washing facilities, and avoid touching your face, will help reduce the spread of COVID 19.
"The most important concern is the health and safety of all county employees," Judge Richards said. "We have completed additional cleaning in the areas that the five employees of the county occupied. As you know we will continue to respect the privacy of individual county employees; while providing you the most accurate information we have at the time."
