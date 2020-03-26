Lauren Jones, a freshman at Kaufman High School, has earned a $8,000 scholarship from the Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble.
Jones was the first person to catch a calf at last year’s rodeo on Feb. 5. She received a $500 scramble certificate from the Fort Worth Stock Show to go towards the purchase of a beef heifer. Lauren is so thankful for her sponsors, Jim and Harl Asaff of Dallas.
She purchased her Maine-Anjou heifer from Matthew Dean of Dean Cattle Company in Bellville and has had quite a bit of success with this heifer.
She combined her Fort Worth scramble certificate along with her Heart of Texas Fair scramble certificate after catching a calf in the Heart of Texas Calf Scramble.
At the Heart of Texas Fair in Waco in October 2019, she won Grand Champion Maine Anjou heifer in the Scramble Show, and won two scholarships. She took first place in the monthly reports, which was a $750 scholarship, and second place in the multi-media category, which was a $500 scholarship.
Jones placed fourth in her class at the Fort Worth Stock's Jr heifer show in January with her scramble heifer, Miss Gucci. They also won Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou heifer at the recent Kaufman County Jr Livestock Show.
The Fort Worth Scramble Committee awarded $390,000 in scholarships to 72 qualifying students who participated in and completed the 2019 Fort Worth Calf Scramble Program.
