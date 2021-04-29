Business and community leaders in Kaufman are working to slowly recover from the challenges of 2020.
The pandemic “is going to change the way we do business and the way we live our lives for the foreseeable future,” said Andrew Jordan, chairman of the board of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce.
To that end, the chamber's annual banquet and community awards were revamped this year to an online meeting, which was held on April 22.
While looking forward to resuming the in-person event in 2022, chamber members honored this year’s award recipients and applauded Michelle Sjerven as the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
“I am humbled and honored to be considered,” she said via Zoom. “This community is full of amazing volunteers, and that’s what makes this community so special.”
This year’s awards and ceremony were sponsored by American National Bank of Texas.
Jordan said he is pleased that the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce continues to attract new members. He thanked CEO Anne Glasscock and the chamber staff for their hard work in helping local businesses fill out paperwork for loans and grants to deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“We were able to reach out and help those folks,” he said of business recipients.
The chamber is pleased to announce the return of many events that were cancelled or postponed last year:
Chamber Golf Tournament on May 3
Chamber Job Fair in early June
Quarterly Membership Meeting on June 22
City of Kaufman Red White and Boom on July 3
Kaufman Economic Summit on Aug. 12
Quarterly Membership Meeting on Aug. 17
Chamber Civic Auction on Sept. 25
Kaufman Oktoberfest (formerly the Scarecrow Festival) on Oct. 22-24
Quarterly Membership Meeting on Nov. 16
Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27
Christmas on the Square on Dec. 4.
Jordan invited everyone to stop by and visit the new Kaufman Chamber of Commerce offices inside the new Kaufman Community Center.
“Thank you to the City of Kaufman for partnering with us,” he said. “We have a very nice new home.”
Jordan ended his comments by thanking Kari Rough, the past chairman, for her assistance as he takes over the reins during a challenging time.
More information about the Chamber Awards is in a special section in this week's edition of the Kaufman Herald.
