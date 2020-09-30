Nancy Ann (Hinton) Pardue

Nancy was born in Texarkana Texas on October 28, 1968 to James Leo Hinton and Rosie Lee Hinton of Atlanta, Texas. She passed from this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 following an extended illness.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rosie Hinton and brother, Johnny Wayne Hinton.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mark Pardue of Glen Rose; daughter, Ashley Stanton of Rowlett; daughter, Domenica McCoy of Dallas; son, Joshua Pardue of Dallas; son, Zachary Pardue of Mesquite; father, James Hinton of Scurry; sister, Sandra and Wayne Donehoo of Scurry; brother, James Hinton Jr. and Hope of Balch Springs, eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Nancy grew up in Scurry, Texas, she met and married her husband Mark, May 19, 1998. Together they built a life in Glen Rose, Texas near the Brazos River. She loved being a homemaker and wife. She enjoyed being with family, being outdoors, cooking and trying new recipes, she loved life. One of her greatest passions was working in her flower beds, she could just stick something in the ground, and it would flourish. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Home-going services are planned for Saturday, October 3rd. Pastor Manuel Anchondo of Kaufman officiating. Viewing will be at 1:00 p.m. and Service at 2:00 p.m., at Wiley Funeral Home, 504 Holden Street, Glen Rose Texas 76043. She will be laid to rest at Georges Creek Cemetery.
