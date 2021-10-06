A key element in the mitigation planning process for a county is the discussion it promotes among community members about creating a safer, more disaster-resilient community. As a part of having a sustainable disaster mitigation plan, the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management is hosting a Zoom meeting covering the mitigation plan at 3 p.m on Oct. 6.
“One of the most important roles I have with the County is to make sure Kaufman County stands ready to face any emergency or natural disaster,” said Steve Howie, emergency management coordinator. “We pride ourselves on being ready to face any situation, but that requires community input and participation while developing and implementing an effective mitigation plan.”
Howie explains that an effective mitigation plan should accurately reflect the community’s values and priorities, as this will ensure greater success in implementing mitigation actions and projects to reduce risk. He said federal regulation for mitigation plan approval requires that stakeholders and the general public are given opportunities to be involved during the planning process, as well as in the plan’s maintenance and implementation. This virtual meeting lets residents provide input on what is important to them.
For anyone interested in participating in this virtual Zoom, sign on using the following information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81206214883?pwd=M2kvY3doaFhOZ0JEVTJBeUNMMkdrdz09
Meeting ID: 812 0621 4883
Passcode: 2S3S1Q
For more information, contact Steve Howie, Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator, at steve.howie@kaufmancounty.net.
