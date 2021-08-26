Mark David Wood, 51, of Kaufman, TX passed away on August 19, 2021. Mark was born on February 2, 1970 to Charles Wood and Charlotte Finley in Kaufman, TX. He has lived in Kaufman his whole life. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and driving fast cars. Mark has been with Amber Fisher for a loving 22 years. Mark's grandparents: Charlie "Charkie" Wood, Jr., Sally Ann Wood, Oscar Glenn, Jr. and Mary Catherine Glenn preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are, wife Amber, parents: Charles David Wood and wife Shirley and Charlotte Ann Finley; daughter Lisa Marie Chitty: grandchildren: Lilyana Lynn Chitty, who Mark helped raise and was the love of his life, Braydon, Daily, Nightly, Violet and Daisy; sister Shanna Bryant and husband J.B.; best friend Kyle Puckett, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Family held a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, August 24, at Victory Church in Scurry, TX. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
