wood

Mark David Wood, 51, of Kaufman, TX passed away on August 19, 2021.  Mark was born on February 2, 1970 to Charles Wood and Charlotte Finley in Kaufman, TX.  He has lived in Kaufman his whole life.  He enjoyed riding motorcycles and driving fast cars. Mark has been with Amber Fisher for a loving 22 years.  Mark's grandparents: Charlie "Charkie" Wood, Jr., Sally Ann Wood, Oscar Glenn, Jr. and Mary Catherine Glenn preceded him in death.  Those left to cherish his memory are, wife Amber, parents: Charles David Wood and wife Shirley and Charlotte Ann Finley; daughter Lisa Marie Chitty: grandchildren: Lilyana Lynn Chitty, who Mark helped raise and was the love of his life, Braydon, Daily, Nightly, Violet and Daisy; sister Shanna Bryant and husband J.B.; best friend Kyle Puckett, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Family held a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, August 24, at Victory Church in Scurry, TX. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.