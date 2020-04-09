The Kaufman Herald is offering free three-month subscriptions to its electronic edition for those affected by the coronavirus.
“Our staff is working hard to provide trusted information to our readers,” said Melanie Mazur, publisher of the Herald. “And we know some folks don’t have any extra income now to buy a newspaper, so this is our way of helping.”
People who want a complimentary subscription can email their name and phone number to circulation@kaufmanherald.com, or call and leave a message at (972) 932-2171.
“We also appreciate anyone who can afford to buy a subscription right now,” Mazur said, “Our newsroom costs are continuing during a time when we understand when many of our advertisers have to reduce their marketing budgets.”
To help small businesses, the Herald is offering to buy one, get one free advertisement to all locally-owned businesses through the month of April.
“We appreciate the support of our advertisers and subscribers during these challenging times,” Mazur said.
