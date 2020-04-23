Kaufman County will receive COVID-19 testing for approximately 60 of its first responders on Friday, April 24, according to a press release issued by County Judge Hal Richards this evening. The testing is intended to collect data for the Texas Department of State Health Services, as they develop plans to control the spread of the virus.
The testing will be performed in partnership with DSHS, Public Health Region 2/3, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Military Department, The North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, the City of Terrell, and Kaufman County.
