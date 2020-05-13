Kaufman County reported 132 total cases of COVID-19 on May 14, with 100 of those cases assumed to be recovered. That's an increase from 125 total cases reported on May 13.
Most of the cases, 79, are reported in the Forney-Mesquite area, followed by 25 in Terrell and nine in Kaufman. Only one fatality has been reported so far.
The county currently reports 32 active cases of the illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.