Dr. Hans Dennis David Peterson, DVM, 88 passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on January 8, 2022 with the love of life, JoAnne Ruby Jackson Peterson near his side. Dr. Hans Peterson, veterinarian and lay preacher, entered this world during a raging snowstorm in 1933 in Pope County, Minnesota. Hans was raised in the farming community of Glenwood, Minnesota.
Hans Graduated from Veterinary school at the University of Minnesota in 1959. He married JoAnne Jackson on August 29, 1953. While raising 8 children, Hans practiced veterinary medicine for 51 years. Hans moved his family to Eagle Pass, Texas, in 1968 where he continued to practice veterinary medicine and serve the Lord. Hans had a jail ministry in Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, Mexico. In addition to preaching, he served the Lord by distributing Bibles all over Mexico.
Hans is preceded in death by his parents Col. Johnnie H. Peterson, Lavilla C. Dalager Peterson, brothers Curtis Peterson and Robert Peterson, and his daughter Dr. Jane Leach. Granddaughter, Brooke Dargel and Great-granddaughter Emma Davidson also preceded him in death.
Hans is survived by his wife of 68 years, JoAnne Peterson and 7 children, David (Carolyn) Peterson, Darwin (Kathy) Peterson, Kevin (Deena) Peterson, Julie (David) Blaylock, (Michael) Leach, Karen (David) Briles, Sandra (David) Dargel, and Stanley (Teresa) Peterson. He is also survived by brother Ralph (Jeanette) Peterson, sister Lila (Tom) Creager, sisters-in-law Marlys Peterson and Eunice Peterson, and many nieces and nephews. Hans and JoAnne’s daily prayers also included 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and their families. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were blessed by his generosity and daily prayers.
Pallbearers honoring their Grandpa Doc include Dr. David Peterson, Jordan Peterson, Tita Peterson, Brandon Blaylock, Deric Briles, Brady Leach, Jared Peterson and Taylor Lovell.
Visitation was held at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home, 2217 S. Washington Street, Kaufman, TX on Sunday evening, January 16, 2022. Pastor David Dargel, Hans’ grandson, lead family and friends in a celebration of a life well lived on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 3401 South Houston Street, Kaufman, TX. Burial follow ed at Roselawn Memorial Garden at 1000 South Highway 175 in Seagoville, TX.
In his autobiography, My Soul Got Bent, Hans shared that he and JoAnne relied upon the following passages in the Bible to guide their family toward joyful and fulfilling lives. Perhaps the grandchildren and great grandchildren will find this advice useful. The first verse is found in I Corinthians 15:58, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not vain in the Lord.” The second verse is Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Amen.
