Terrell police have charged a 16-year-old with murder, after a 15-year-old male was shot and killed in the 400 block of Greenwood early in the morning on April 22.
The murder suspect was taken into custody around 10 p.m on the same day, in the 100 block of Lovers Lane in Terrell. Two other juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, were charged with robbery relating to the offense.
The Terrell Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation, issuing a warrant about 20 hours after the initial shots were reported. All three suspects have been detained. The names of the suspects are not being released, in compliance with state law regarding juveniles.
