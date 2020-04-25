Accurate Air is partnering with multiple vendors in Kaufman to bring discounts to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers who spend money at any of the participating vendors will receive a discount on parts and services from Accurate Air. The discounts will be equivalent to the amount spent at vendors’ locations, up to $50.
Participating vendors are: Cordell Feed, Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, King’s Creek Animal Hospital, The Tasty Gator, Especially for You Tearoom and Gift Shop, and Wings Over Kaufman. Participants should save their receipts and ask for the local discount
when setting up appointments.
