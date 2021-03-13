Taylor Blake Craft has been sentenced to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) for first and third degree felonies involving sexual offenses with minors.
Craft plead guilty to both offenses before Judge Casey Blair in the 86th District Court in Kaufman County on March 11. Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley announced the conviction of Craft on March 12.
Craft had solicited nude photographs from underage girls via Snapchat, according to a Kaufman County Sheriff's Office press release in 2019.
In accordance with the plea agreement, the court sentenced Craft to 35 years in prison for the first degree felony, continuous trafficking of persons, and 10 years for his third degree offense of possession of child pornography. The sentences will be served concurrently, and Craft will receive credit for his time already served.
Craft, 26, will now be registered as a sex offender for life.
Craft was first indicted with possession of child pornography in May of 2019 after the sheriff's office identified more than 15 victims whom Craft solicited on Snapchat, a social media site popular with teenagers. Later, in December of 2019, a grand jury indicted Craft on the continuous trafficking of persons charge.
Craft faced a total of 23 felony counts, including aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated kidnapping, online soliciting of a minor, and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Assistant Criminal District Attorney Heather Ragsdale, Jennifer Ponder, and Trial Chief Marc Moffitt led the prosecution. District Attorney Investigator Daniel Hargrove assisted.
In a press release from the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office, the county recognized the Texas Rangers Bruce Sherman and Chad Matlock, Department of Public Safety Special Agent Maury Buford, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jimmy Weisbruch, Mesquite Police Department Investigator Chris Quigley, Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Cherie Dery of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center, and other agencies that assisted with the prosecution of the case. Craft solicited a girl in Connecticut from his home in Kaufman County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
“(These agencies) helped send a clear message that crimes against children are not tolerated in Kaufman County,” the district's attorney office stated.
