Well, that was one busy weekend.
Our hard-working reporter, Sam Harmon, said he had returned home and was relaxing Saturday night after a full day of covering protests in front of the Kaufman County Courthouse.
I would say he definitely deserved a cold one at that point.
Then he heard multiple rounds of gunfire near his home.
Now that is not a peaceful way to end your day.
So he was back at work.
Thank you to Sam for all of your coverage.
And to top it all off, four county employees tested positive for the virus and are now quarantined at home.
We have all heard that as lockdowns were lifted and testing for the coronavirus increased, there would be more cases of the illness.
Well, that certainly appears to have happened here in Kaufman County.
The advice to avoid the illness remains the same, according to our County Health Officer, Dr. Ben Brashear, who posted the following on his Brashear Family Medical page:
“Bottom line is the advice is the same from the Centers for Disease Control (and most of the U.S. doctors) as it has been for a while: Social distance. Wash hands. Wear masks. Pretty please.”
Thanks for reading.
