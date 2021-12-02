The annual lighted Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade will start at the Washington Square parking lot (next to Chef’s). The parade will continue down Washington Street towards the Square and will end at Shannon Park.
For those interested in being in the parade, register at kaufmanchamber.com. Once visiting the website, click on the events tab and look on the calendar and select Dec. 4. All of the entries for the parade must be lighted. Line up for the parade will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the Washington Square parking lot.
For any questions regarding the lighted parade, contact the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce at (972) 932-3118.
