Our loving mother Willie Lois Boofer of Warsaw, Texas, was born on 01/28/37 and went to be with our Lord, 09/23/21. She was preceded in death by Malcolm Ralph Boofer and son, Ralph Wayne Boofer, her parents, William and Jesse Odom, sister, Marie Odom, brother, Robert Odom and brother, Joe Odom. Her brother, Olen Ray Odom passed away soon after she did.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Odom Cox and husband, Perry Cox, brother, Midge Odom and wife, Pansy Odom, and sister in law, Anlene Odom; children, Susie Boofer, Billy Bob Boofer, Will Ann Terranova , Bruce Boofer and wife, Jennifer Daniels Boofer, and Brooka Bruns and Pat Milligan; grandchildren, Carlee Dillon, Margaret Dillon Curtis, Tara Schoenle and husband Eugene, Farin Milligan and Spencer Milligan,, Heather Frye and husband, Cody Frye,, Daniel Boofer, Taylar Luke and husband, Conner Luke, Alex Todd and husband, Dustin Todd, Rayce Terranova, Austin Laguardia and Houston Daniels; great grandchildren, Mikeala Schoenle, Evan Schoenle, Aden Schoenle, Hannah Schoenle, Brycen Frye, Hadley Frye, Parker Frye, Bentley Frye, Tristan Williams, Raven Gammond, Finley Gammond, Olivia Gammon, Camryn Isaak, Kanyon Isaak and Easton Isaak, close family friend, Doug Terranova, many nieces and nephews as well as cousins and friends.
