It’s too hot to even think about getting out in the garden, so take the time to figure out what’s going on.
This is a good time to really see where the sun hits or to feel the heat coming off a brick wall. Much of the work can be done by simply looking out the window at different times of the day to see where the sun is and which plants are thriving—be sure and take good notes. This is invaluable information when you are deciding what and where to plant next year.
Many plants have tags/labels that say they need “full sun,” but that’s not necessarily true in hotter than hot Texas, some plants can take a little shade.
Really look at where you plant both vegetables and flowers. When does the sun first hit them? As soon as the sun comes up, or later in the day? Full sun means six or more hours of sunlight. Part of your garden may not get direct sunlight until almost noon, making it a good spot for things like lettuce, spinach, and bush beans.
Flowers such as impatiens, coleus and some begonias could work in areas that don’t get direct sunlight until almost noon. Areas with strong sun works best for things like tomatoes, broccoli, and squash.
Also look at where things are planted…flower beds or containers near brick walls hit all day by direct sunlight may wither from reflected heat. In areas that get a good breeze, the plants may do better.
Pay close attention to the plants asking yourself questions like, which are doing better in this strong sunlight? Which dried up at the first string of 100-degree days? Which have needed lots of water and which don’t seem to mind drying out? The hardy varieties are the ones you will want to plant again.
You will find that different types of the same plant, say bush beans, may grow very differently. When you are buying plants or ordering seeds, look for those that say heat tolerant. Be sure you get varieties for growing zone 8, the zone we are located in. You may love rhubarb, but it’s going to be hard to grow here.
No matter how carefully you select the site or what plants you pick, some could need a little extra help. In the hottest weather, some may need extra shade. You can buy shade cloth and use it to drape plants, or get creative and make your own shade source. Some have used old thin sheets strung from fence posts while others have propped umbrellas over prized flowers to keep them going.
After making careful observations and planting in optimum circumstances, you still may have to make some tough decisions. Are brown-leafed beans or drooping coneflowers worth the time, water, and sweat to keep them going? There may come a time to just let them go … don’t forget, there’s always next year.
Gardening help is available from Kaufman County Master Gardeners at kcmga.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/kcmga.
