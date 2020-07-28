The Texas Historical Commission has awarded is 2019 Distinguished Service Award to the Kaufman County Historical Commission.
The award honors the local commission’s “active and well-balanced preservation program” and was presented to Chairman Jim Davis on Tuesday at the county commissioners court meeting.
“We appreciate the county support,” Davis said, noting that he is one of the county appointees to the 15-member historical commission. Last year, they volunteered for 595 hours on local historical projects, primarily at the Kaufman County Poor Farm.
Last year, the commission provided five guided tours of the farm and hosted its first Vintage Market, which brought more than 400 people to the farm in one day. The commission also hosted activities for Archaeology Month in conjunction with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.
The historical site hosts tractor club meetings and the demonstration garden by the Kaufman Master Gardeners. On Saturdays, adults serving their community probation mow the area around the farm, and they also have been working on buildings in the farm, as well, totaling another 2,000 hours of labor
“It’s coming together,” Davis said, noting the efforts of the commissioners in supporting their efforts. The commission does as much as it can with donations and volunteer labor, he noted.
