Kaufmanites lived history this week as North Texas reached single digit temperatures with a blanket of snow.
Freezing temperatures rolled in last weekend and entered the single digits Sunday night. The wind chill dipped as low as -15 Monday morning. The was the first-ever wind-chill warning for the DFW area, according to WFAA.
Texas Gov., Greg Abbott, issued a disaster declaration Monday morning in response to the severe weather. State officials asked residents to conserve energy in order to avoid further power outages. As of Monday Morning, over two million Texans had lost power.
Most of North Texas, including Kaufman County, saw three to four inches of snow while Athens gathered six.
