Alesia Ann Davis Holbrook, age 58, of Perryville, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She was born May 17, 1961 in Kaufman, Texas, a daughter of the late James Wesley Davis and the late Elbert Ann Mauney Davis. She was a dietician and a member of Maumelle Valley Christian Center.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Holbrook; son Ryan (Haley) Holbrook of Homer, Louisiana; daughter Libby Holbrook of Russellville, Arkansas; grandson Henry Holbrook; and brother Keith Davis of Kaufman.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Thornburg Cemetery with Dick McAnally officiating. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton.
An online guestbook is available at www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.