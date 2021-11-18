Led by a stifling and suffocating defensive performance, the Kaufman Lions football team won their bi-district playoff game over Dallas Carter by a count of 24-0 on Nov. 11 at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium.
With this satisfying victory, Kaufman improves to 8-3 on the season. Carter sees its 2021 season end at 8-3. Kaufman will now advance to the area round where they will face Waco La Vega. This game is scheduled to be played on Nov. 19 at Corsicana High School with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Collectively, the Lions’ defense dished their top skills out against Dallas Carter. Kaufman limited Carter to just 191 yards of total offense while also forcing three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble recovery). Several defensive players like Raikyviun Shaw, Carlos Ramirez, and Mason Ashton were in Carter’s backfield wreaking havoc during the duration of the game from start to finish.
On the opening drive of the game, the Lions marched 73 yards in 19 plays for a touchdown. The touchdown came on a fourth and three fade pass at the three-yard line from Braxton Garmon to Daylon Dickerson. After Andres Gallegos’ successful extra point, Kaufman led 7-0 at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter.
The score would remain 7-0 in favor of Kaufman until the second half. In the second half, the Lions put together a 14-play 56-yard touchdown drive. This drive was capped off by another six-yard fade pass from Derek Clamon to Dickerson. Kaufman was now in front by a count of 14-0 at the 3:18 mark of the third quarter.
After forcing Carter to turn the ball over on downs, Kaufman began another scoring drive that stretched into the fourth quarter. This drive covered 71 yards in seven plays. The drive was capped off with points via a 24-yard field goal by Gallegos which made the score 17-0 at the 10:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
The final points of this game were set up after another big play by the Kaufman defense. After an interception by Kylevon Morrow, the Lions moved the football 35 yards in five plays for another touchdown. The touchdown was scored by Aundrea Freeman on a one-yard run at the 8:59 mark of the fourth quarter.
The stars in this game for Kaufman were the following players:
Garmon: 23 carries for 137 yards, a completed pass for three yards, and one touchdown.
Clamon: nine of 13 passes for 64 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Dickerson: three receptions for 23 yards and two touchdowns.
Freeman: four carries for 11 yards and one touchdown.
Kyndall Trudeau: four receptions for 39 yards.
Morrow: one interception.
Will Bowers: one fumble recovery.
