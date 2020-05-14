An amber alert, indicating a missing child, has been issued for Willow Sirmans, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Grand Saline, Texas. Police are searching for Willow, and Austen Walker, who is believed to be connected to her abduction. Law enforcement states that they believe Willow is in grave danger.
Residents are urged to call the Van Zandt Sherrif's Office with any information pertaining to this abduction. A white Toyota Camry with Texas license plate #LGH9294 may be connected to the crime.
The complete alert follows below:
Vehicle:
- Toyota Camry, WhiteTexas license plate #LGH9294
THE VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR WILLOW SIRMANS, WHITE, FEMALE, 14 YEARS OLD, 3 FEET, 75 LBS, STRAWBERRY BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES WITH BRACES ON HER TEETH. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR AUSTEN WALKER, WHITE, MALE, 21 YEARS OLD, 5'9", 140 LBS, BROWN HAIR, GREEN EYES, TATTOO ON THE LEFT ARM, AND A TATTOO AND SCAR ON THE RIGHT ARM, IN CONNECTION WITH HER ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN GRAND SALINE, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 903-567-4133.
