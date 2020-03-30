Kaufman County has confirmed one new case of Covid-19, according to Kaufman County and the Texas Department of State Health Services. The patient lives in the Crandall area, and now brings the total number of known cases in Kaufman County to three.
The two previously confirmed cases involve a 40-year-old female and a 46-year-old male, according to the county health officer, Dr. Ben Brashear. They live in the Forney area, according to the City of Kaufman.
There have been 2,877 cases of the coronavirus reported in Texas so far, with 38 fatalities as of March 30. More information on the virus, and current infection counts for Texas can be found at the TxDSHS website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
