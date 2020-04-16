Kaufman County announced there have been no new cases of COVID-19 discovered, according to a report released by the county on April 16. Currently, the number of confirmed cases remains at 33.
featured
No new cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- Herald staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested in Mabank stabbing
- One case of Covid-19 found in Kaufman city area; Kaufman County begins issuing daily case reports
- Kaufman School Board discusses plans for KISD students during pandemic
- 28 cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- High winds damage properties in Kaufman
- No new cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- Latest report: Kaufman County has 33 cases of COVID-19
- Kaufman County increases to 24 confirmed cases of Coronavirus
- Kaufman County announce plans to form task force for re-opening non-essential businesses
- Confirmed cases up to 37 in county, KISD announces schools will remain closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.