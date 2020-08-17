Roy Gene Gardner was born in Kaufman on July 28, 1945 to Wilson and Olga Gardner.
Roy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Gardner; son, Rodney and wife, Shannon Gardner, son Randall and wife, Amy Gardner; as well as eight grandkids; Amber and husband Mark, Kevin and wife Keeli, Kylie, Lexi, Levi, Braxton, Makinley, Rylie; and five great-grandkids.
Roy is preceded in death by brothers, Wilford Gardner, Billy Gardner, Dan Gardner, Gerald Gardner and Jimmy Gardner, and sisters, Mary Johnson, Peggy Hutchison and Ann Gardner. After graduating from Kaufman High School, Roy went to work for the Dallas Power and Light and while working there started his own business, Gardner Electrical on the side. After an early retirement in 1992, he put his full attention to Gardner Electrical, then expanded into a construction company building custom homes and later started a land development company. Country Oaks, South Bend, Bend East, Bend West, Shady Meadows, Grove Point, Prairie Creek and Lonesome Creek were all neighborhoods that Roy developed.
Roy Gene was very active and devoted member of the church and took great pleasure being involved in and working to grow the community of Kaufman County. While he leaves behind a legacy and impact that will last for generations, his smile and laugh that would light up any room will be missed by all those who knew him.
Services for Roy were held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2020 at First Assembly of God Church in Kaufman under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
