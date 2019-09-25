Dorothy Christna Allen Bynum, age 94, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Dorothy was born on June 10, 1925 in Winnsboro, Texas to the late William Marshall Allen and Hattie Daniels Allen Alford.
Dorothy worked in sales in Texas. She enjoyed working in her garden and seeing things grow.
Survivors include her children, Christna (Mark) Brown of Fredericksburg, Texas, Douglas G. (Barbara) Bynum of Franklin, Kentucky and Barry L. (Ellen) Bynum of Richmond, Texas; grandchildren, Rachel Bynum, Melanie (Isaac) Mann, Ben Bynum, Lynn Bynum, and Alex (Madison) Bynum; and great grandchildren, Zachary and Sammy Mann.
The graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kaufman Cemetery in Kaufman, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.