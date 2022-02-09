Ready to clean out the garage or get rid of old furniture and appliances for the start of the new year? Bring your unwanted items to the Kaufman County Clean Up event on Saturday, Feb. 12 for the next cleanup/collection event.
The event will be in Precinct 2, at 12051 Precinct Circle in Forney from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items that will be accepted at no charge include: mattresses, furniture, appliances, trash and recyclables.
