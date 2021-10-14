Greg Doster Art will host an art exhibit and experience from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Greg Doster Art Studio at 105 East Grove Street in Kaufman. Appetizers and house wine will be served to attendees. Tickets for the event can be purchased for at gregdoster.com; general admission is $50 per person. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to The Center towards their food bank.
