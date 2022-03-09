Mitzi Penner, 80, of Scurry, TX went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2022 peacefully in her home.
Mitzi was born May 4, 1941 to Luther Gale and Ola Mae Tidwell in Carlsbad, NM. She moved to Mansfield, TX for several years before going to Alamogordo, NM.
In Alamogordo she fell in love with Bill Penner but not at first sight. They married on December 31, 1956 and have spent a tremendous 65 years together full of love, devotion, and unforgettable moments. They lived in Dallas and Chicago before moving to Scurry when Bill retired.
Mitzi spent her time nurturing her family, pets and friends. She was a phenomenal cook, admired by all, and was the preferred entertainer of all of the neighborhood children, especially during Halloween--she was definitely the fun mom.
Mitzi enjoyed sewing and would make many of the clothes her daughters would wear. She also took time to enjoy arts, crafts, and baking, sharing this pleasure with her children and grandchildren.
Mitzi adored spending time with her grandkids. She was a beloved wife, mother, Nana, and sister. Her parents, Luther and Ola Mae, siblings: Kenneth Tidwell, Archie Tidwell, Roy Tidwell, Ruth Black, Doyle Wayne Tidwell and Keith Tidwell preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Bill; daughters: Kay Penner-Labellarte and Dawn Flesvig and husband Bill; grandkids: Angela Burnson-Aguilar and husband Carlos, Will Burnson, Nick Labellarte, Billy Flesvig, and Nikki Flesvig; a number of fur babies, sister Karon Hutson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family including the significant others of grandchildren, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Family will celebrate Mitzi’s life on Thursday, March 10, at Victory Church in Scurry, at 10:30am. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
