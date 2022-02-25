To spay or not!
Recently on a Friday afternoon, a person dropped off five or six seven-week-old puppies near my grandsons home in Cottonwood. One of them had been hit and slightly injured.
They ended up at my daughter’s home as my grandson had no way of confining them. On Saturday afternoon, a Kaufman County Sheriff deputy picked them up. End of story? Not hardly.
Having raised Scotties, horses, chickens, etc. plus owning a pet shop in a small community in northern California, I know the value and importance of spaying/neutering dogs and cats!
To costly, you say? What’s the cost of gelding a colt? Costly but necessary. Oh, but it’s okay to drop them alongside the road? Or as a man was caught near my pet shop, and ticketed, for dropping small kittens off the bridge into the Sacramento River.
How many of you have seen puppies and kitties scurrying alongside a busy road? And that’s not inhumane? I beg to differ! So start a change jar or whatever, to save the funds to have your critters spayed/neutered! If that’s not possible, how do you manage to feed them? Big dogs eat a lot! My daughter has a couple of big dogs, a big bag of food doesn't last too long. But at least her dogs and a cat are “fixed”!
As a responsible pet owner it’s your responsibility and duty to have your pets spayed! Enough said.
—Sally Douglas
Cottonwood, Texas
P.S. Please don’t let your cats out at night because that’s when they roam and get squashed on the road.
