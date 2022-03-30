In the City of Kaufman, the police department has received reports of gas being siphoned out of gas tanks. Some thieves are drilling holes into the actual gas tank to steal all of the gas. A gas tank can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 in addition to the cost of the stolen fuel.
The police department recommends that people park in their garages if you have one and if possible, or, in well-lit areas. The department also recommends purchasing and use of a locking fuel cap for your vehicle(s) if possible. Always lock vehicles and report any suspicious activity that you see when you see it.
