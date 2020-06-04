Ora Nell Cockrell of Kaufman, Texas was called home to our Father in Heaven on March 16, 2020. Ora Nell was born in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 25, 1952 to Lawrence Clarence and Emma Francis Wright, both of whom went home already. Ora Nell was one of six children.
Ora Nell graduated from Trinity High School in Hurst, Texas in 1969 where she was a member of the swim team.
Ora Nell is survived by her sister Mrs. Angela Mendoza; sons Tony L. Cockrell and Jason W. Cockrell; grandson Lance Cockrell, and their families, and her Southside Independent Baptist Church family.
She will be missed by all who knew her for her caring and generous heart; especially her beloved cat, Blue, who faithfully was with her at her passing. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at New Hope Southern Baptist Church, 1119 County Rd. 278, in Kaufman.
