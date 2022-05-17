Fishermen representing Kaufman High School, Kemp High School, Crandall High School, and the Kaufman County 4-H bass team competed well at the Texas High School Bass Association’s State Tournament on May 14 through May 15 at Lake Belton near Temple.
Here are the top state tournament results for the following Kaufman County high school fishing teams:
Kemp High School’s Sterling Miller and Eli Tackett: finished in 20th place overall as they caught 10 fish at a total wight of 19.07 lbs.
Kaufman High School’s Levi Gardner and Garron Kinney: finished in 46th place overall as they caught eight fish at a total weight of 16.73 lbs.
Crandall High School’s Lawson Geri and Ryder Burford finished in 129th place overall as they caught six fish at a total weight of 10.66 lbs.
Kaufman County 4-H bass team’s Jacob Crawford: finished in 135th place overall as he caught five fish at a total weight of 10.57 lbs.
Kaufman High School’s Erik Krenek and Charles Boyd finished in 235th place overall as they caught three fish at a total weight of 4.7 lbs.
There were over 300 high school fishing teams that competed at this state tournament.
