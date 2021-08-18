A flash watch has been issued for Kaufman County until 10 p.m. on Aug. 18. Two to four inches of rain have already fallen with another two to four inches of rain likely today.
Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Continue to monitor latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Other portions of north/northeast and central Texas such as, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, Van Zandt, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young are also under a flood watch until 10 p.m. on Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.