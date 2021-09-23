Lynn Ann Kirschten-Favors, born May 20th, 1961, died at the age of 60 on September 15th, 2021, peacefully at home in Scurry, TX surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Chicago IL, she attended Wheeling high school. After high school Lynn moved to Texas and met her future husband Charlie "Billy" Favors. Her love for animals, fishing, the outdoors and sports has never changed. She worked at Brookshire's Grocery for 12+ years as a deli/bakery manager and Family Dollar for 4+ years. After deciding to be a stay at home "nana" for 3 years. Lynn was predeceased by her mother Barbara Scarleski-Kirschten, she is survived by her husband of 37 years Charlie "Billy" Favors, her sons Andrew (Aimee), of Dallas, Cody of Rowlett, and Anthony (Brandi) of Scurry. Lynn leaves 4 grandchildren, Kylee, Addison, Ainsley, and Andrew. She has two brothers Mark of Navarre Fl, and Daniel of Gulfport Ms. and one sister Kathy of Mt. Ayr Iowa, and stepsister Lisa of Tampa Fl. She is survived by her father, James Kirschten, and stepmother Sue of Tampa Fl. In addition, she leaves behind 8 nieces and nephews and many friends and loved ones. Lynn's love of life and fun-loving personality will be missed by all. Lunch will be held in Scurry at the Favors residence following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the cancer society. The family held service at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home; a visitation was held on Monday, September 20th and a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 21st.
