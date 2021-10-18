Facing a growing number of students in buildings that are near capacity, or over capacity, the Scurry-Rosser ISD school board has proposed a $20 million bond for the district.
If approved, the project would expand classrooms in the elementary and middle school buildings. Currently, the elementary school has 291 students in pre-K through fourth grades with a capacity of 293 students. The middle school is over capacity, with 438 students in fourth through eighth grades in a building with a capacity for 400 students.
If approved, the students in the fourth and fifth grades would move to the elementary school site.
The district has increased by 135 students, or 6.8%, since 2018, categorizing it as a “fast growth” district by the Texas Education Agency, according to information on the SRISD website. Kaufman has a 2% growth rate, while Mabank has 5%, Crandall has 13.2%, and Forney 17.5%.
Also included in the bond issue is a new playground, along with a cafeteria and kitchen expansion. A storm shelter also will be constructed.
The district would have 30 years to repay the bond, Superintendent James Sanders explained in a community forum in September.
The tax impact on a $200,000 home in the district would be an increase of $309.75, or $25.81 per month, according to district estimates. On a $100,000 home, the annual amount would run $132.75, or $11.06 per month.
The expansions are needed at Scurry-Rosser Elementary, Principal Kandy Shirey said in a video the district produced. Students currently have to start lunch at 10:30 a.m., and times are staggered for lunch until 1 p.m. An expanded cafeteria would allow all students to eat closer to noon.
For that to happen, “I need double the space I have,” Shirey said.
Election day is Nov. 2, with early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 18, and running through Friday, Oct. 29.
More information about the bond issue is at www.scurry-rosser.com/domain/383.
Sanders can be reached at (972) 452-8823 or via email at James.sanders@scurry-rosser.com.
