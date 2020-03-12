Vanessa Gail Massingill, 48, of Scurry, Texas passed away on March 10, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Vanessa was born on May 17, 1971 to Clark Turner and Gail Meyer in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Born in Oklahoma, she moved to Arkansas where she graduated from high school in Van Cove. For the last 18 years, she has lived in Scurry with her family.
Vanessa married Danny Massingill on Nov. 22, 1999 in Mesquite, Texas. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle and four wheelers, being outside, spending time with her family around bonfires and drinking chocolate milk.
Her parents preceded her in death. Those left to cherish Vanessa's memory are husband Danny of Scurry; daughters Karissa Taylor of Scurry and Lori Massingill of Eustace; brothers Skyler Meyer and Neil Turner; grandchildren Jameson, Jayton and Ethan; and numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family will hold services on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Victory Church in Scurry, Texas, and interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
