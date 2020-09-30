Carla Michelle Janicek
Carla Michelle Janicek, 61, of Kaufman, TX, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2020 surrounded by her children and close friends. Carla was born on May 26, 1959 to Kenneth and Patricia Patton in Terrell, TX.
Carla was raised in Kaufman and has lived here her entire life. She worked as a deputy clerk for the Kaufman County Courthouse for over 20 years and retired in 2005. Carla married Billy Janicek on September 4, 1977 in Kaufman, TX, and together they raised three children. Carla loved her kids and grandkids and would spend as much time as she could with them. She also enjoyed hanging out with friends and playing cards and dominoes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Patricia Patton. Those left to cherish her memory are husband Billy of Kaufman, TX; children: Jeremy Janicek of Dallas, TX, Matthew Janicek and wife Carrie of Kaufman, TX and Michelle Cordero and husband Samuel of Kaufman, TX; grandchildren: Shelbie Willeford and husband Taylor, Cory Janicek, Christina Janicek, Anthony Duran, Mattisyn Janicek, Jadyn Killgo, Sophie Flowers, Chloe Flowers, Dylan Cordero, Brianna Cordero, Harlee Cordero, Bay Janicek; great grandkids: Kasen Willeford and Matthew Janicek, brother Ken Patton, sister-in-law Lisa, and nephews Dustin and Joshua of Crandall, TX; sister Leann of Arlington, TX and niece Casey; numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A visitation was held on Sunday, September 27 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. A Celebraion of Life was held at CLife Church on Monday, September 28, with interment following at Morrow-Chapel Cemetery in Ola, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.