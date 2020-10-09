R

Terrell City Mayor Rick Carmona and Kaufman City Mayor Jeff Jordan 

 Courtesy Terrell ISD

Each year, the Kaufman Lion-Terrell Tiger football rivalry involves a wager between the two town Mayors. This is always done in fun and friendly spirit. This year's bet was agreed to have the loser sport the opposing school's jersey and don it in their family Christmas card. Happy rival week and an early Merry Christmas, Lion and Tiger fans! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.