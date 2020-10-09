Each year, the Kaufman Lion-Terrell Tiger football rivalry involves a wager between the two town Mayors. This is always done in fun and friendly spirit. This year's bet was agreed to have the loser sport the opposing school's jersey and don it in their family Christmas card. Happy rival week and an early Merry Christmas, Lion and Tiger fans!
City Mayors establish this year's rivalry "bet"
- By Taylor Dunn Herald Reporter
