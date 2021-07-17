Cathy Sue Caillet, 68, of Kaufman, TX passed away on June 26, 2021 in Dallas, TX.
Cathy was born on July 12, 1952. Cathy was a kind and sweet person. She found the love of her life Virgil Simms in 2019 and he was her sweetheart. Cathy loved having fun and riding around the backroads. Cathy is survived by her daughter Shelley Caillet and nephew Michael Testerman. She will be missed by all her knew her. The family celebrated Cathy's life on July 1, 2021 with a service at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Morrow Chapel Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Caillet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
