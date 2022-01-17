Preserving Family Heirlooms is the topic for the first in a series of informative and educational programs started by the No. 1 British Flying Training School, 119 Silent Wings Blvd., Terrell. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, the programs are free and open to the public.
“We are excited to start this series of monthly programs with a topic that is dear to the hearts of so many families - how to preserve photos, documents, textiles and other items that have been passed down through generations,” explained Patrick Hotard, BFTS Executive Director. “Katie Conrad, who holds a master’s degree in museum studies, will explain how to preserve and protect heirlooms that tell your family’s story.”
Sources for and samples of archival supplies will be available and Conrad will demonstrate the proper handling of typical heirlooms. A $5,000 grant from the Summerlee Foundation provided archival materials to the museum. Ample opportunity will be given for questions from the audience about how to preserve specific types of items.
The Utah native earned her undergraduate degree from Utah State University and her master’s in museum studies at Western Illinois University. She has worked in museums for the past decade and moved to Texas last summer and has been volunteering at the museum since July 2021.
For more information, call (972) 551-1122 or email info@bftsmuseum.org.
