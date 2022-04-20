The candidates running for office for the Kaufman ISD School Board and Kaufman City Council attended “Meet the Candidates” event hosted by the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce at Landmark Church of Christ on the evening of April 12.
Candidates sat down with community members and discussed why they were running for office and answered questions the attendees had.
The joint election (for cities, schools, county, and constitutional amendments) is May 7 with early voting starting April 25 through May 3.
Candidates running for re-election for Kaufman ISD School Board are Byron Gregg, Christine Borders, and Elizabeth O’Donnell.
Lisa Parker is the only candidate for Kaufman City Council that is running for re-election.
