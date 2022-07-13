The diabetes basics class offers assistance in self-management to individuals with diabetes and pre-diabetes. The program will assist participants in conducting a self-assessment and support them in setting goals to meet their individual needs.
Class topics:
In the Diabetes Basics meeting will address life priority with diabetes. The program is conducted by a Certified Diabetes Educator with input from various medical professionals including a pharmacist, clinical dietician, physical therapist and others to construct classes. The session topics include:
• Discussion on diabetes
• Nutrition basics
• Medications
• Self-testing and lab results
• Exercise
• Avoiding complications
• Healthy coping
• Problem solving
Cost:
The Diabetes Basics Program is free.
Additional support:
In addition to the classes, a monthly support group meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. in Basement Conference Room A at Texas Health Kaufman.
For additional information, call Anita Hurtado, certified diabetes educator, at (972) 932-5252.
Enroll:
You can enroll in a class by visiting http://TexasHealth.org/Classes or calling 1-877-THR-WELL.
Classes:
The Diabetes Basics Class 2022 will be offered at the following location:
Texas Health Kaufman
Basement Conference Room A
850 Ed Hall Drive, Kaufman
Schedule:
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14
Additional information:
-Attendees will be screened at front hospital entrance.
-Attendees are required to wear a face mask for duration of time in the facility.
-Meeting room will be disinfected, with chairs spaced; number of attendees will be limited.
