The Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team played probably their two best games of the season so far in defeating Caddo Mills (73-58) and Sunnyvale (76-49) on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12. Thanks to these well-earned victories, the Lions were able to capture part of the District 13-4A title, sharing it with Caddo Mills.
With these victories, the Lions’ season record nowstands at 17-5 overall and 10-2 in district play. The Lions are currently on a six-game win streak as they have wrapped up their regular season and begin to prepare for the playoffs. The playoff teams in varsity boys’ basketball out of District 13-4A this season are Kaufman, Caddo Mills, Terrell, and Sunnyvale.
Kaufman’s bi-district playoff opponent is now set. After the Sunnyvale game on Feb. 12, the Lions won a coin flip with Caddo Mills to be the number one seed out of District 13-4A. The Lions will face Van High School in the bi-district playoff round. This playoff game is scheduled is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Forney High School.
On Feb. 9, Kaufman and Caddo Mills played an exciting and action packed first quarter. When it was over, Caddo Mils led 21-19. But, then in the second quarter, Kaufman took command of this big game with a 19-6 scoring spurt. Due to this second quarter offensive outburst, Kaufman led at halftime 38-27.
Then, in the second half, Kaufman played a strong brand of basketball and walked away with this huge road victory.
Top players in this game for Kaufman were Daylon Dickerson (23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists), Vontrell Williams (22 points, six rebounds, and three assists), Derek Clamon (10 points), Kylevon Morrow (nine points), and Dalys Chandler (eight points).
On Feb. 12, with a share of the District 13-4A Title on the line, Kaufman came out of the gates fast as they bolted to a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. At halftime, the Lions led 37-27. As the third quarter opened, Kaufman was determined to put this game safely into the win column and that is exactly what they did. In the third quarter, Kaufman played at a very high level as they outscored Sunnyvale 21-7. So, after three quarters of play, Kaufman now led 58-34. Victory was now assured. So, in the fourth quarter, the Lions cruised on home for this special victory.
After this game, the Kaufman players and coaches happily celebrated their District Championship achievement on their home court.
Notable performances for Kaufman in this game were turned in by Dickerson (26 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and five assists), Williams (20 points and 10 rebounds), and Morrow (9 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.