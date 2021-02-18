Monday Elementary cut the ribbon for its brand new book vending machine during the morning announcements on Feb. 9.
Students will be rewarded for reaching reading goals by receiving special tokens to use on the machine and select a book of their choice.
The school is excited about the fun, new way students will strive for success in their reading journeys.“This is for the students of Monday Elementary,” said principal Kathy Allen. “We value reading here at Monday.”
The machine can hold up to 20 different books and up to 300 total.
