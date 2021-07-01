After having to cancel last year's festivities, the City of Kaufman is set to host the Independence Day festival, Red White & Boom, on Saturday, July 3.
The parade will start at 9 a.m. and travel down Washington Street and around the Square on July 3.
Following the parade, there will be a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the square. In-N-Out Burger will be serving burgers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall. The first 1,000 people in line receive a free burger.
The sports complex gates will open at 4 p.m. to begin the evening festivities. Each carload is $20.
There will be bounce houses, zip lines, water slides, and outdoor games for kids and families to play. TK Brown will play from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., The Marcus Lindsey Band will play from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Jack Ingram will play from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by the city's fireworks display.
In Terrell, activities will take place on Sunday, July 4, in a new location, the Terrell Municipal Airport in cooperation with the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum.
New this year is a small hot air balloon glow sponsored by the Platinum Collection of Dealerships. Spectators will have the opportunity to take a tethered balloon ride for $20 cash between about 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.
The Free and the Brave Blowout, hosted by the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum, will include tours of the museum, food vendors, a live DJ,static aircraft displays, and various kids’ activities. U-Rent-It Sales & Service and American National Bank are providing support for the event. The Terrell Chamber of Commerce will also have a photo booth set up inside the museum for visitors to take a selfie and be entered into the photo contest.
The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes with the fireworks display that begins at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The bicycle and tricycle decorating contest and parade will be held this year. The contest is open to children 12 and under. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded to participants. The parade will start at 7:15 p.m.
The King’s Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will perform their traditional flag retirement ceremony. Along with assistance from Boy Scout Troop 390, they will offer the opportunity for attendees to bring their old and tattered American flags for a proper retirement. The ceremony includes “Taps” in echo by bugle player, Don Harrell and his daughter, as well as Mike Ecklund, bagpipe player and the National Anthem willbe performed by Cilla Wichmann.
“We are excited about this year’s July 4th celebration and the new location,” said Carlton Tidwell, president of the Terrell Chamber. “The change of venue provides a safer environment to shoot fireworks, easier traffic flow, and an opportunity to build this into a bigger event year after year.”
Parking and admission are free. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A map and schedule of events will be published at www.terrelltexas.com prior to the event.
