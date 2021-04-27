Joe M. Thompson, 88, of Kaufman went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2021.
Joe was born on January 22, 1933 to Henry and Hortense Thompson in Dalhart, TX. He was drafted by the Army and served in the Korean War in 1953 and 1954.
On Jan. 12, 1956 Joe married Betty Nell Thompson Neighbors in Amarillo and it's been a loving 65 years together.
He worked 13 years for The Borden Company, then moved to what is now known as Huntington Labs from 1969 to 1993, where he retired after 21 years. It was in 1993 when his wife and he moved to Kaufman where they have called home ever since.
He is a life long member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and at Calvary Baptist Church until he wasn't able to go anymore. He always enjoyed being involved in his kids' activities, like Boy Scouts. He spent time hunting, listening to bluegrass music and going on camping trips in their RV. Joe was an avid golfer and was a board member, vice president and president of the North Texas Sr. Golf Association. Most
of all he loved spending time with his family.
Joe was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. His parents Henry and Hortense, stepmother Pauline Thompson and brother Henry E. Thompson preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish Joe's memory are wife Betty and sons Gary L. Thompson and wife Kaye of Katy, Mel A. Thompson and wife Mary Lou of Kaufman and Matthew W. Thompson and wife Dawn of Garland; granddaughters Staci Towns and husband Joseph, Meredith Burns and husband Shane, Lauren Sinclair and husband Matt, Miranda Thompson, Jenna Thompson and Megan Thompson; grandson Caleb Thompson and wife Shelby; seven great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family has scheduled a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the funeral home, and interment will follow at Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
